of South Boston December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. McLaughlin (Ret. BPD). Devoted mother of Joseph and his wife Deborah of Dartmouth. Loving grandmother of Rachel Andrews and Joseph P. McLaughlin. Sister of the late Mary Nagle, Mildred Perry, Dotty Green, John, Raymond and Margaret Flaherty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON Tuesday January 7th from 2-4 pm. Followed by a Prayer Service at 4pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 5, 2020