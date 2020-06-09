Evelyn Ruth (Shiner) Creedon
born November 3, 1928, died June 3, 2020. Wife of the late Robert J. Creedon, married for over 50 years. Daughter of the late Teresa and Joseph Shiner. Sister of Joseph E. Shiner, Teresa E. Shiner, Mary Jane Carney, Joy Nazarian, Jacqueline Bardasz and the late Anna Mae Shiner, Dorothy Burr, Raymond Shiner, Marilyn Ruma. Evelyn also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Evelyn grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School. She worked for Employers Liability Insurance for many years following. Evie and Bob resided in West Roxbury for over 40 years and enjoyed being apart of their community. She was an active member of St. Theresa's Church in West Roxbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church West Roxbury on Thursday June 11, at 11:30 AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
11:30 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jeannie & Danny Creedon
Family
June 7, 2020
We will love you for always Auntie Evie you will remain in the hearts of many Thank You for being the Best Aunt us Kids could have
Fly high beautiful
Teresa Shiner- Cunningham
