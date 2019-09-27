|
|
94 of Roxbury, passed away on September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Willie Mae Albritton. Dear uncle of Nina Albritton of Roxbury, Barbara (William) Andrews of Greenville, NC, Gloria Dunn of Philadelphia, PA, Patricia Albritton of Brooklyn, NY, Elva Grier of Brooklyn, NY, Rene Albritton of St. Albans, NY, Mark Albritton of Queens, NY and Malik Albritton of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by a loving host of other relatives and dear friends. Funeral Service Monday at 11am at Eliot Congregational Church, 120 Walnut Ave., Roxbury. Visiting with the family at 10am at the church. Interment Mt. Hope, Mattapan. To post a sympathy message please visit
www. DavisofBoston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 27, 2019