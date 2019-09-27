Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fair Albritton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fair Albritton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fair Albritton Notice
94 of Roxbury, passed away on September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Willie Mae Albritton. Dear uncle of Nina Albritton of Roxbury, Barbara (William) Andrews of Greenville, NC, Gloria Dunn of Philadelphia, PA, Patricia Albritton of Brooklyn, NY, Elva Grier of Brooklyn, NY, Rene Albritton of St. Albans, NY, Mark Albritton of Queens, NY and Malik Albritton of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by a loving host of other relatives and dear friends. Funeral Service Monday at 11am at Eliot Congregational Church, 120 Walnut Ave., Roxbury. Visiting with the family at 10am at the church. Interment Mt. Hope, Mattapan. To post a sympathy message please visit

www. DavisofBoston.com.



View the online memorial for Fair Albritton
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fair's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.