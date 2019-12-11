|
|
69, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, FL surrounded by his family.
Visiting Hours: Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 35 Essex Street in Lawrence.
View the online memorial for Fernando M., Cafua
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 11, 2019