Holy Rosary Rectory
35 Essex St
Lawrence, MA 01840
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cataudella Funeral Home
126 Pleasant Valley Street
METHUEN, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church
35 Essex Street
Lawrence, MA
Fernando M. Cafua Notice
69, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, FL surrounded by his family.

Visiting Hours: Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 35 Essex Street in Lawrence.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
