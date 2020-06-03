Flora Scott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Flora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Duxbury died peacefully at home on May 17, 2020 of natural causes. She was 95 years old. Mrs. Scott was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Formerly a resident of Needham, MA, she was an active member of the Needham First Baptist Church and active volunteer in the community. She is survived by her sister, Louise Tolley, and her brother, Stanley Manchester. Loving mother of Marsha MacFarland of Duxbury, Sandra Scott of Duxbury, Michael Cunning of Duxbury and daughter-in-law Beverly Scott of Virginia. Adored grandmother of Stephanie Hess, Thomas P. Scott IV, Keith Wood, Betsy Raghu, Amy MacFarland, Robert MacFarland, Daniel Frongillo, Elyse Frongillo, and Matthew Frongillo, great-grandmother of 11, great-great-grandmother of 1. Predeceased by her loving and devoted husband Thomas P. Scott Jr. and cherished son Thomas P. Scott III. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cranberry Hospice and Palliative Care of Plymouth. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.



View the online memorial for Flora Scott

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved