of Duxbury died peacefully at home on May 17, 2020 of natural causes. She was 95 years old. Mrs. Scott was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Formerly a resident of Needham, MA, she was an active member of the Needham First Baptist Church and active volunteer in the community. She is survived by her sister, Louise Tolley, and her brother, Stanley Manchester. Loving mother of Marsha MacFarland of Duxbury, Sandra Scott of Duxbury, Michael Cunning of Duxbury and daughter-in-law Beverly Scott of Virginia. Adored grandmother of Stephanie Hess, Thomas P. Scott IV, Keith Wood, Betsy Raghu, Amy MacFarland, Robert MacFarland, Daniel Frongillo, Elyse Frongillo, and Matthew Frongillo, great-grandmother of 11, great-great-grandmother of 1. Predeceased by her loving and devoted husband Thomas P. Scott Jr. and cherished son Thomas P. Scott III. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cranberry Hospice and Palliative Care of Plymouth. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.