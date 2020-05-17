Dear Authur,Carolyn & Family
Although no words can really ease the loss you bear, just know that you are in out thoughs and prayers and we are always a phone call away. May looking back in memory of Florence and having the care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace through days ahead. Love, Sharon, Marcus, Cassidy & Angel
Of Waltham. May 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore DiGiovine. Mother of Arthur S. DiGiovine (Carolyn) of Waltham, Patricia C. Lyons (Michael) of Waltham, Phyllis B. Moniz (Michael) of Waltham and the late Carol A. McGrath. Grandmother of Michael McGrath, Kevin McGrath, Kathryn McGrath, Kristen DiGiovine, Maria Shea (William), Robert DiGiovine, Jennifer Repp (Joseph), Anna Scavone (Stephen) and Julie Saldarriaga (Stephen). Great-grandmother of Angelo Scavone, Emily Shea, Cameron Shea, Levi Repp and Vivienne Saldarriaga. Mother-in-law of Timothy McGrath and also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. She was the sister of the late John, Joseph and Elizabeth McEllin, Mary Idioce, Theresa Fahey and Helen Carrigg. Funeral services and burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown will be private. Florence's family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at a time and date to be announced in Saint Jude Church, Waltham. In lieu of flowers please honor her memory with a donation to Fr. Kwang and Fr. Castro, c/o Archdiocese of Boston, 2121 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton, MA 02135. Fr. Kwang and Fr. Castro voluntarily live in isolation during this pandemic to protect their brother priests, they themselves can provide sacraments exclusively to victims of COVID. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
View the online memorial for Florence B. (McEllin) DiGiovine
Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2020.