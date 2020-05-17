Florence B. (McEllin) DiGiovine
1936 - 2020
Of Waltham. May 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore DiGiovine. Mother of Arthur S. DiGiovine (Carolyn) of Waltham, Patricia C. Lyons (Michael) of Waltham, Phyllis B. Moniz (Michael) of Waltham and the late Carol A. McGrath. Grandmother of Michael McGrath, Kevin McGrath, Kathryn McGrath, Kristen DiGiovine, Maria Shea (William), Robert DiGiovine, Jennifer Repp (Joseph), Anna Scavone (Stephen) and Julie Saldarriaga (Stephen). Great-grandmother of Angelo Scavone, Emily Shea, Cameron Shea, Levi Repp and Vivienne Saldarriaga. Mother-in-law of Timothy McGrath and also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. She was the sister of the late John, Joseph and Elizabeth McEllin, Mary Idioce, Theresa Fahey and Helen Carrigg. Funeral services and burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown will be private. Florence's family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at a time and date to be announced in Saint Jude Church, Waltham. In lieu of flowers please honor her memory with a donation to Fr. Kwang and Fr. Castro, c/o Archdiocese of Boston, 2121 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton, MA 02135. Fr. Kwang and Fr. Castro voluntarily live in isolation during this pandemic to protect their brother priests, they themselves can provide sacraments exclusively to victims of COVID. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.



View the online memorial for Florence B. (McEllin) DiGiovine

Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Saint Patrick's Cemetery
Memorial Mass
Saint Jude Church
Burial
Saint Patrick's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

17 entries
May 14, 2020
Dear Authur,Carolyn & Family
Although no words can really ease the loss you bear, just know that you are in out thoughs and prayers and we are always a phone call away. May looking back in memory of Florence and having the care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace through days ahead. Love, Sharon, Marcus, Cassidy & Angel
Sharon Crowder
Family Friend
May 14, 2020
To my dearest Friend Patti Lyons. So sorry for your loss and from the stories you have told me she was a great Mother and friend to you. She did an amazing job with you and can only imgine you are cut from the same cloth.

I offer my prayers and look foward to seeing you on the other side of this and you sharing fond memories of your mom.

She and you are in my prayers
Chuck Briere
Charles Briere
Friend
May 13, 2020
Sending all our love, deepest sympathy, and prayers to the entire DiGiovine, McGrath, Lyons, Monz families. What a beautiful lady Flo is. She loved you all with all her heart and soul, so very proud of all of you....She is a very special lady and she will be missed so very much. Hold onto all the wonderful memories you made with her. She is no longer suffering, and in a very special place with her beloved husband Sal, and her precious daughter Carol. The pictures posted on this tribute capture her beauty and love for each one of you. May she rest in eternal peace. We love you all so very much and are thinking of you during this very difficult time. xoxo Maria, Loriana, Brian. Alessia and Sabrina
Maria Rosati
Family Friend
May 13, 2020
So sorry to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family. Cherish the wonderful memories of which I am sure are many. Pattie & Jim
Jim Flynn
Friend
May 12, 2020
To Patti , Mike & the DiGiovine family. My sincere condolences on the passing of Florence Bridget who was more then a friend to me. She was a Special Angel who watched over me here when it was needed and I'll forever remember the prayers, chats and visits. My life will always be much richer for having had the chance to know her and and I'll never forget you FB. You'll always be "MUM" to me and I'll miss out little Irish chats on the phone. Love you always my special Angel
Butch Venor
Family Friend
May 11, 2020
To Patti,

Heart fully saddened to hear the news.
Sheila & I would like to express our sincerest condolences on the passing of your Mom, May she rest in peace.

If you need anything please let us know.
Sincerely,
Patrick
Patrick Farrell
Family Friend
May 11, 2020
I know you're in heaven Mom surrounded by love and all our loved ones who have passed before you. Thankful you are no longer suffering but missing you terribly. Will think of you each time I light a candle. Love Always
Daughter
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
To the DiGiovine Family
Our entire staff at Marsithill send our condolences to you, Flo was a wonderful lady who was always warm and friendly. It is a credit to her that she raised such a nice family. Blessings to you all.
Anthony
Anthony Taddeo
Acquaintance
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
Nana & Julie
May 11, 2020
Marco Island
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
You all are in our hearts and thoughts. Flo was a very wonderful woman, and we are all loudly blessed for having know her.
Allan Taylor
Family Friend
May 10, 2020
Lighting candles for our loved ones, on earth or in heaven, was always a special ritual my Nana taught me. We often lit candles at the Stigmatines in Waltham in front of the Blessed Mother shrine. Lighting this virtual candle for you, Nan. Lighting one in my home for you too.
Kevin McGrath
Grandchild
May 9, 2020
Patty, Mike & DiGiovine Family,
No matter how old we are, it's never easy to lose a parent. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
With Deepest Sympathy,
Cousins Celia & Maureen
Maureen Decola Harrison
Family
