Sending all our love, deepest sympathy, and prayers to the entire DiGiovine, McGrath, Lyons, Monz families. What a beautiful lady Flo is. She loved you all with all her heart and soul, so very proud of all of you....She is a very special lady and she will be missed so very much. Hold onto all the wonderful memories you made with her. She is no longer suffering, and in a very special place with her beloved husband Sal, and her precious daughter Carol. The pictures posted on this tribute capture her beauty and love for each one of you. May she rest in eternal peace. We love you all so very much and are thinking of you during this very difficult time. xoxo Maria, Loriana, Brian. Alessia and Sabrina

Maria Rosati

Family Friend