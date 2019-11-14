|
of Cambridge, November 12. Wife of the late Carlo Eori. Beloved mother of Deborah McCarriston, the late Vera and her surviving husband Carmen. Loving grandmother of Todd Gianatasio, Catelin, Kyle and Andrew McCarriston. Dear sister of Dorothy Shorey, Ann O'Hara and the late Thomas O'Hara. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge Saturday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to . For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 14, 2019