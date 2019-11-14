Boston Herald Notices
|
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
49 Sixth St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
Florence E. (O'Hara) Eori

Florence E. (O'Hara) Eori Notice
of Cambridge, November 12. Wife of the late Carlo Eori. Beloved mother of Deborah McCarriston, the late Vera and her surviving husband Carmen. Loving grandmother of Todd Gianatasio, Catelin, Kyle and Andrew McCarriston. Dear sister of Dorothy Shorey, Ann O'Hara and the late Thomas O'Hara. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge Saturday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to . For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Florence E., EORI (O'Hara)
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
