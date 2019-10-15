Boston Herald Notices
George Lopes Funeral Home
821 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-298-3432
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wake
821 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
Wake
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
86 Court Street
Plymouth, MA
Florence Elizabeth Miranda

Florence Elizabeth Miranda
of Boston, Massachusetts passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved parents Joseph and Catherine Barros, her siblings and her loving husband Francis Rose Miranda. Visitation with family will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6-9 PM at George Lopes Funeral Home, 821 Cummins Highway, Mattapan, MA 02126.Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360, with a waking hour starting at 9AM. Interment will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery, Summer Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. Repass, 12-6PM at Knights of Columbus, 91 South St., Kingston, Ma. In lieu of flowers, please support an organization that nurtures and cares for children.



View the online memorial for Florence Elizabeth, Miranda
Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
