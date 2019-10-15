|
of Boston, Massachusetts passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Predeceased by her beloved parents Joseph and Catherine Barros, her siblings and her loving husband Francis Rose Miranda. Visitation with family will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6-9 PM at George Lopes Funeral Home, 821 Cummins Highway, Mattapan, MA 02126.Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360, with a waking hour starting at 9AM. Interment will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery, Summer Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. Repass, 12-6PM at Knights of Columbus, 91 South St., Kingston, Ma. In lieu of flowers, please support an organization that nurtures and cares for children.
Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019