of Medford, beloved wife of the late Carmine J. Fortunato. Devoted mother of Steven Fortunato of Pocasset, Nancy Garrett and her husband Allan of Hollywood, Fla., Joseph Fortunato and his partner Joyce Kelly of Revere, Anthony Fortunato and his wife Jennifer of Sudbury, and the late Linda Costello and her surviving husband James. Adoring grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Frank Ginepra of Revere and the late Katherine Rounds, Jean Beresford, M. Blanch Campagna, Alexander, Bruce, Donald, Paul and Malcolm McCormick. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral service for Flo will be private. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 19, 2020