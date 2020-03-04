|
74, of Lynn, MA passed away Thursday morning, February 27, 2020 at The Atrium at Veronica Drive memory care center in Danvers, MA.
She was born on March 26, 1945 in Boston, MA to the late Margaret (Kay) of Eastport, ME and Henning Blomen of Lynn, MA. Fran grew up in Boston's Mission Hill but spent many summers in Eastport with her great-grand parents. Her family later moved to Somerville, MA where she attended high school. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Biology from Northeastern University. She had been married Roger Tripp of Naugatuck, CT and they had a son, Jon. Fran also resided in Pittsfield, Somerville, Chelsea, Malden, and Medford before moving to Lynn.
Fran began her career working at Mass General Hospital, Pittsfield General Hospital, and then worked for 20 years as a lab technician for Mass Eye and Ear. She retired from Beth Israel Hospital, where she had worked on medical information systems and software projects for many years.
Fran was very active in progressive politics and the anti-war movement and generously supported many like-minded organizations. She was often seen prominently at demonstrations holding her favorite sign "Love the warrior, hate the war". She loved animals, especially cats, and also enjoyed playing the piano, making sculptures, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Jon Tripp and his wife Peggy of Salem, NH; her granddaughter, Kathryn Tripp of Salem, NH; her two brothers, Michael Elwell of Grafton, MA and David Elwell of Savanah, GA; and her partner, Joan Lanzerio of Revere, MA.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10am-2pm at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. A funeral service will follow at 2pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452; 617-868-6718; alz.org/MANH.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 4, 2020