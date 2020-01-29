Boston Herald Notices
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Frances M. (Riles) Haggerty Notice
of Norwood passed away on January 27, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Haggerty. Devoted mother of John J. Haggerty of Norwood and Timothy P. Haggerty and his wife Valerie of Millville. Cherished grandmother of Patrick Haggerty and Montana Haggerty. Sister of Margaret Carol Mackstroph of SC and many other late brothers and sisters. Daughter of the late Perry M. and Mary E. (Hicks) Riles. Frances was a life member of the Dighton Yacht Club and a former member of the Ladies Sodality at St. Catherine of Siena Church. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:00am followed by a funeral mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting hours will be held Friday morning only from 9:00am-10:30am. At the request of the family burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Franciscan Children's Hospital 30 Warren Street

Brighton, MA 02135 www.franciscanchildrens.org

View the online memorial for FRANCES M., HAGGERTY (Riles)
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
