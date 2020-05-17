Frances M. (Nunes) McCall
Of Brighton May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William McCall. Devoted mother of Winter J. of Sanford, FL, Robert and his wife Julie of Acton, and Beth of Brighton. Loving grandmother of Joseph and his wife Corinne, Elizabeth, Adam and his wife Cassy, Joshua and Ethan. Great grandmother of James. Sister of Charlene Kealoha. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Memorial Mass to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Fran may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Columbkille Church 321 Market St. Brighton, MA 02135. For guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com



View the online memorial for Frances M (Nunes) McCall

Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Memorial Mass
Funeral services provided by
Lehman & Reen Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
May 16, 2020
I remember when Frances arrived on Elmira Street as a bride. Fond memories.
Maureen Rice Bitler
