|
|
of South Boston, April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert F. Coronity. Devoted mother of Francis and the late Xiaoyan of South Boston, Joseph and Robin of Hanson, James and Mary of Palmer, John and Janice of Monson. Sister of Nancy Tedeschi, Patsy Donnell, Billy, Buddy and Jimmo Canny and the late Katherine Richards, Mary Adams and Danny Canny. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, her niece Terri Tedeschi and many other nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Roger and Mary (Duffy) Canny. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Thursday, May 2nd, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Friday May 3rd at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. Coronity may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 http://www.lastingmemories.com/frances-r-coronity-canny
Published in Boston Herald on May 1, 2019