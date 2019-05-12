|
of South Boston, passed peacefully on May 8th, surrounded by his adoring family at the age of 65. Born in South Boston, MA to the late John & Lenore (Sullivan) Maher. Devoted father of Shawna Maher of South Boston, James McDonough & his fianc? Stephanie Hawkins of NY, Ryan Maher & his wife Kelly of Hyde Park, Shiobhan Maher of South Boston, Steven McDonough of West Roxbury & John Maher of GA. Doting “Papa” of Toni Frances, Tessa, Callan Francis & Colton. Cherished brother of Maryann & her husband the late Joe Graziano of Braintree, Jean Christian & her husband Edward of Plymouth, Eileen & her husband the late James Logan of Hanson, John "Buddy" Maher of Abington, the late Thomas Maher & his wife Patricia of Pembroke & Joseph Maher & his wife Lesley of Braintree. Caring uncle of many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces & grand nephews. Dependable friend of many. Fran was a late retired USMC veteran & a late retired Boston Firefighter Local # 718. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 PM, at Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Tuesday, May 14th. Funeral services for Fran will be at Gate of Heaven Church Wednesday, May 15th at 10:00am. Following, Fran will be laid to rest at New Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the John P. McKeon Post, 4 Hill Top Street, Dorchester. Memorial Donations may be made in Fran's memory online to Mass Fallen Heroes @ www.MassFallenHeroes.org and/or to Boston Firefighters Relief Fund @ BostonFirefightersBurnFoundation.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/francis-d-fran-maher
Published in Boston Herald on May 12, 2019