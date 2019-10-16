Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis "Snoopy" Dillon Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis "Snoopy" Dillon Jr. Notice
of South Boston passed away suddenly on October 8, 2019 at the age of 62. He is the son of the late Francis "Snuffy" Dillon and Patricia Tobias. Beloved father of Nicole Dillon. He leaves his wife Sharon Fraser and her children Mercy Bell and Antone Dias and his daughter Oceana. His siblings, Joseph Dillon, Randy Carey, Brian Dillon and his wife Ashley, Patrick Dillon, Denise (Dillon) and her husband John Gleason and George Gigi Burke. He is the former husband of Jeanne Redmond Dillon and Michelle Tallent. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Snoopy will be sadly missed by many friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours memorial services on Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 am-1:00 pm at the Casper Funeral Home 187 Dorchester Street South Boston. To honor Snoopy's passion for the arts and those in recovery in lieu of flowers donations can be made to a favorite non-profit he enjoyed the Improbable Players at 22 Mount Auburn Street Suite 5, Watertown, MA 02472. For on-line guest book visit www.CasperFuneralServices.com



View the online memorial for Francis "Snoopy", Dillon, Jr
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Casper Funeral Services
Download Now