of South Boston passed away suddenly on October 8, 2019 at the age of 62. He is the son of the late Francis "Snuffy" Dillon and Patricia Tobias. Beloved father of Nicole Dillon. He leaves his wife Sharon Fraser and her children Mercy Bell and Antone Dias and his daughter Oceana. His siblings, Joseph Dillon, Randy Carey, Brian Dillon and his wife Ashley, Patrick Dillon, Denise (Dillon) and her husband John Gleason and George Gigi Burke. He is the former husband of Jeanne Redmond Dillon and Michelle Tallent. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Snoopy will be sadly missed by many friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours memorial services on Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 am-1:00 pm at the Casper Funeral Home 187 Dorchester Street South Boston. To honor Snoopy's passion for the arts and those in recovery in lieu of flowers donations can be made to a favorite non-profit he enjoyed the Improbable Players at 22 Mount Auburn Street Suite 5, Watertown, MA 02472. For on-line guest book visit www.CasperFuneralServices.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 16, 2019