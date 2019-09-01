Boston Herald Notices
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
Francis E. Vaccaro Notice
"Frank" of Malden Aug. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane F. (Frisoni) Vaccaro. Son of the late Edward & Angelina (Giacobbe) Vaccaro. Loving father of Michael Vaccaro of Saugus & Donna Vaccaro of Merrimack, NH. Dear brother of Anthony Cherished grandfather of Ashley Olson & her husband Ricky of Merrimack, NH & Courtney Vincett of Bedford, MA, & great grandfather of Giacobbe, Paisley, & Blake. He is also survived by cousins, godchildren & many friends. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., Malden on Wednesday September 4th at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers donations in Frank's memory may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com

Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
