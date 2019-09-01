|
"Frank" of Malden Aug. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane F. (Frisoni) Vaccaro. Son of the late Edward & Angelina (Giacobbe) Vaccaro. Loving father of Michael Vaccaro of Saugus & Donna Vaccaro of Merrimack, NH. Dear brother of Anthony Cherished grandfather of Ashley Olson & her husband Ricky of Merrimack, NH & Courtney Vincett of Bedford, MA, & great grandfather of Giacobbe, Paisley, & Blake. He is also survived by cousins, godchildren & many friends. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., Malden on Wednesday September 4th at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.
In lieu of flowers donations in Frank's memory may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com
