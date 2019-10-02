|
of Cambridge, September 30. Husband of Rosemarie (Fronduto) Fulkerson. Father of John Fulkerson and his wife Kristine, Annette Paquette and Francis Fulkerson, Jr. Grandfather of Jessica and Justin Paquette, Ryan, Lee Ann, Jake and Nia Rose Fulkerson. Great-grandfather of Jianna Rose and Owen David Paquette. Brother of the late George, John, Anna Lannon and Eleanor Connolly. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge Friday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visiting Thursday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . For guest book visit [email protected]
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 2, 2019