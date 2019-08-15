|
died unexpectedly Sunday August 11, 2018, at his home in Peabody. Born in Boston to the late Francis and Patricia (Thomas) Pyne, Francis lived in South Boston for many years and then moved to Peabody several years ago. Francis worked for the MBTA for over 20 years first as a bus driver, and most recently as a vault agent. Francis was a very giving person who always tried to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and coworkers.
Francis is survived by his sister Katheline MacDonald of Danvers, sister Michelle Doucette of Danvers, nephew Scott Doucette, nephew Brandon MacDonald, niece Angela Ramos, his dear friends Danny and Julie Simpson and their daughter Nicole, and countless other friends and coworkers. Francis was predeceased by his parents and sister Patricia Doucette.
A funeral service will be held at 7PM on Saturday August 17, 2019 at SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway. Visiting hours will be prior to the service from 4-7PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Directions and online guestbook at www.Solimine.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 15, 2019