(Frank) J. Quinn Jr. of Sudbury died August 20, 2020 surrounded by his family after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was 71 years old.
Frank was born and raised in Waltham, MA, the son of the late Louise (Burley) and Francis J. Quinn Sr.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Janice (Dangelo) Quinn; his three children Bryan Quinn of Sudbury, Carrie Quinn of New York City, and Kevin Quinn of Needham. He was the proud grandfather of Brianna, Brendan, Abigail, Allyson, Logan, Matthew, Ryan and Caroline. Brother of Marian Giovannini of Columbia, CT, Dennis Quinn of Waltham, and Paul Quinn of
Framingham.
Frank was known for his beautiful garden, which produced a bountiful harvest every year for his family and friends to enjoy. During his final weeks, his grandchildren honored him by continuing to tend to it every day. He helped his grandchildren start their own garden at their home on Long Island, which they will continue to enjoy for years to come.
An avid Boston sports fan, Frank enjoyed the success of the Patriots' dynasty after being a season ticket holder at the old Foxboro stadium. He also enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren at their hockey and lacrosse games and watching the Fighting Irish on football Saturdays.
He and Janice enjoyed traveling and this past year they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by taking a cruise around the Mediterranean. They visited many of the places where Frank served as a young man in the Navy. He was a proud veteran and long-time member of the American Legion.
A private funeral service is planned. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his memory to the Mass General Cancer Center at Newton Wellesley Hospital. Please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
