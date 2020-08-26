1/1
Francis J. "Frank" Quinn Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Frank) J. Quinn Jr. of Sudbury died August 20, 2020 surrounded by his family after a brief battle with lung cancer.  He was 71 years old. 

Frank was born and raised in Waltham, MA, the son of the late Louise (Burley) and Francis J. Quinn Sr.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Janice (Dangelo) Quinn; his three children Bryan Quinn of Sudbury, Carrie Quinn of New York City, and Kevin Quinn of Needham. He was the proud grandfather of Brianna, Brendan, Abigail, Allyson, Logan, Matthew, Ryan and Caroline. Brother of Marian Giovannini of Columbia, CT, Dennis Quinn of Waltham, and Paul Quinn of

Framingham.

Frank was known for his beautiful garden, which produced a bountiful harvest every year for his family and friends to enjoy. During his final weeks, his grandchildren honored him by continuing to tend to it every day. He helped his grandchildren start their own garden at their home on Long Island, which they will continue to enjoy for years to come.

An avid Boston sports fan, Frank enjoyed the success of the Patriots' dynasty after being a season ticket holder at the old Foxboro stadium. He also enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren at their hockey and lacrosse games and watching the Fighting Irish on football Saturdays.

He and Janice enjoyed traveling and this past year they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by taking a cruise around the Mediterranean. They visited many of the places where Frank served as a young man in the Navy. He was a proud veteran and long-time member of the American Legion.

A private funeral service is planned. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his memory to the Mass General Cancer Center at Newton Wellesley Hospital. Please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com for online guest book.



View the online memorial for Francis FRANCIS J. QUINN, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
6175364110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved