Francis Mahoney

Francis Michael "Fran" lifelong resident of Revere passed away on September 25, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Revere on September 6, 1932 to the late Michael and Ethelyn (Mallison) Mahoney. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne (Roy). Devoted father of Karen Ruggieri and her partner Bastiano Mancuso of Wayland, Philip Mahoney and his late wife Kathleen of Weymouth. Cherished grandfather of Tyler Ruggieri and Olivia Mahoney. Dear brother of Ethelyn Mitchell and her husband Jim of Revere, and the late Helen Vorhees, and Philip Mahoney. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Fran proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War where he received numerous medals for his service to his country. After returning home from the war Francis worked for United Airlines, retiring after 30 years. He was an avid sports fan with all of the Boston teams being his favorite. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and local officials, funeral services will be privately held for the immediate family under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere, Ma 02151. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VFW, Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958 or at www.heroes.vfw.org
