|
|
83, life-long resident of East Boston, passed away on Sunday, March 24th with his devoted wife Dorothy (Klimkiewicz) Ricci of 30 years on one side and his beloved cat Maizie of 16 years on the other. Loving father of John Ricci and his wife Gail and Julia Messina and her husband Dominic. Cherished grandfather of Michael Ricci. Caring brother of Myron Ricci, Joyce Boyan and her husband Joseph and the late Paula Guarnaccia and her surviving husband Joseph. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his faithful friends Quigley and Salem. Family and friends will honor Frank’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Saturday, March 30th from 10AM to 11AM. At the family’s request please OMIT FLOWERS. Donations may be made in Frank’s memory to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway Methuen, MA 01844. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.comVazza Funeral HomeREVERE 1-800-252-1127 http://www.lastingmemories.com/francis-r-frank-ricci
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 27, 2019