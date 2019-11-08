|
of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 44 years to Joan (Collins) Fay of Weymouth. Devoted Father of Michael J. Fay and his wife Melissa of Holbrook, Kathleen R. Fay, Esq. of Weymouth, William Martindale and his wife Kelli of Attleboro, Todd Martindale of Weymouth and the late James T. Fay, Patricia Brawley and Francis X. Fay, Jr. Proud Papa to Alex, Sydney, Samantha, Will, Chloe, Stephanie, Abby, Maggie and Cosette. Loving brother of Ruth Tobin, Marion Gallagher, Mary Prew, Joseph Fay (BFD), James Fay and the late William, Charlie and Tommy Fay (BFD), Patricia O'Brien and Kay McKay. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Dorchester, he was one of eleven children. Frank was appointed to the Boston Fire Department in 1972. He was a proud Boston firefighter who was skilled in auto extrication. He was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the N.E. Patriots and enjoyed watching the games with his family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Frank may be made to the Boston Fire Department Children's Fund, 55 Hallet Street, Dorchester, MA 02124. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 8, 2019