Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
Francis Mallard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Somerville, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Mallard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis X. Mallard Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis X. Mallard Sr. Notice
93 - Of Somerville, December 23, 2019.Beloved Husband of the late Alice (Baird).Loving father of Francis X. Mallard Jr. and his wife Evelyn, the late Robert W. Mallard and his surviving wife Patricia, the late Paul and Linda Mallard.Brother of the late Grace Hickson.Dear grandfather of Ashley Mallard, Gregory Mallard and Gwendolyn Rypkema.Great grandfather of Jackson Rypkema.Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Tuesday morning at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10:00 am.Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday 4-8 pm. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.Late employee for over 40 years of Danny's in Magoon Square, Somerville. Proud Veteran, US Navy, WWII.



View the online memorial for Francis X. MALLARD, Sr.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -