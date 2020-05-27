Francis X. "Fran" Mulhern
of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (McDonough) for 46 years. Loving father of Scott and his wife Jennifer (Keough) and Kathryn all of West Roxbury. Brother of the late Margaret Gilligan, Henry J., Ann O'Sullivan, and James G. Cousin of the late Sr. Virginia Mulhern, SNDdeN. Devoted uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Fran was a proud graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Boston State College, and Northeastern University. He was a Sargent on the MBTA Police Force for 31 years. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa of Avila Church, Thursday, May 28th at 10 o'clock. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's memory may be made to St. Theresa of Avila Parish, 10 St. Theresa Ave. West Roxbury, MA 02132. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com.

William J. Gormley Funeral Service

617-323-8600



View the online memorial for Francis X. "Fran" MULHERN


Published in Boston Herald on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 26, 2020
Cousin Fran's memory is a warm glow in my boyhood memories in JP. The Mulhern cousins, all of them, kept bonds with Ireland strong for years. Requiem aeternam dona ei et lux perpetua luceat ei. Requiescat in pace. John Bernard Walsh
May 26, 2020
Fran and I started our careers together as rookies on the MBTA Police. Fran always had an infectious smile and a laugh that I will always remember. Rest in Peace my friend.
Joseph Mastrorilli
May 26, 2020
Fran was a pregrade school friend where we would roam between Sedgwick St. and Carolina Ave. a companion through grade and high school. Those were happy times. RIP . Mully
Paul naughton
May 26, 2020
Fran was a good cop but a great husband and father.
bill fleming
May 25, 2020
God Bless you Uncle Fran. And your wonderful Teaghlach - Pat, Scott and Katie. From Brideswell to Boston, you left your mark.
Michael Mulhern
May 25, 2020
Fran was really great guy. I always enjoyed meeting him when I was out and about in West Roxbury. But he was at his best at a function in the KofC hall or the CM gym. West Roxbury will be a much sadder place without Fran. May he rest in peace.
George Williams
May 25, 2020
Fran was a perfect gentleman who did his job well. God Bless You my friend RIP Fran.
Brian Hickman
