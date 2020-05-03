Frank A. Domenichella
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
85, formerly of Lincoln, MA and Summerfield, FL, April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret K. "Peggy" (Lahnstein) Domenichella. Devoted father of Frank A. Domenichella III and his wife Bea of Leominster, Paul F. Domenichella and his wife Jeanne of Arlington, Stephen M. Domenichella of Missoula, MT and Mary M. O'Halloran and her husband Charles of Fitchburg. Proud grandfather of Katherine and Rebekah Domenichella, Madeline and Peter Domenichella, and Gabrielle O'Halloran. Uncle of Toni Cortelyou and her husband Robert, John F. Turano, and great uncle of Christopher Turano. Frank was predeceased by his sister, Florence Turano and her husband Anthony J. Turano of NJ. Due to restrictions in light of COVID-19, immediate family will gather for a private burial service at Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 (www.alz.org). For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.



View the online memorial for Frank A. Jr. DOMENICHELLA

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved