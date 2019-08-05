|
|
82 formerly of Boston's North End, passed away on July 29, 2019. Beloved son of the late Joseph Savino and Francesca (Iacoviello) Savino. Loving father of Gia Florian and her husband Edgar of Bedford, NH, and Andrea Marston and her husband Robert P., Jr. of Revere, MA. Dear brother of the late John Savino and his wife Mary of Boston, Rose Marinella and her husband Joseph of Franklin, Katherine Dannaher and her husband Thomas of The Villages, Florida, and Rocky Savino of Bridgewater. Adored grandfather of Frankie, Kyla, and Sofia Lauren Florian and Summer Savino Marston. Cherished friend of Anthony Termine and Peter Bruno. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will honor Frank's life by gathering for a memorial Mass at St. Leonard's Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to "" would be greatly appreciated.
View the online memorial for Frank A. Savino
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 5, 2019