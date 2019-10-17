|
Oct 13th lifelong resident of Malden. Beloved husband of Carol M. (Russo) Abramo of Malden. Devoted father of Frank P. Abramo of Andover and Michael A. Abramo of Milford. Proud grandfather of Michael, Alexander, and Melina. Cherished father in law of Maria Abramo. Also survived by his loving dog Buddy. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St, Malden on Sat., Oct 19th, at 9AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church, Malden, at 10AM. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Fri, Oct 18th, from 4 – 8 PM. Proud owner of Floral Arrangements by Mr. Frank, Malden. Late US Army Veteran. For obituary and directions, www.weirfunerahome.com.
Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019