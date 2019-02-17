|
Murphy Frank C. of Boston, February 5, 2019, beloved son of the late Frank J. and Claudanna (McKay) Murphy. Brother of James Murphy, of Plymouth, Claudette Tompkins and Elmar Murphy both of North Carolina. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services and visitation from the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS Tuesday at 1 PM. Relatives and friends invited. A private interment will be held at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2019