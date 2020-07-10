98, of Quincy on July 1, 2020, due to Covid-19. WWII Army medic, avid golfer, elementary school teacher and principal in Quincy. Loving husband of the late Miriam (Pearl) D'Andrea, grandfather of Mark Grunbaum of Cambridge, Carl Grunbaum of CA, and great-grandfather of Sabina Grunbaum. Beloved uncle to Bob and Arthur Buonopane of NH, great-nieces Hilary Buonopane and Rebecca Godlewski, niece Donna Falcone, and many others. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For on line condolences please visit www.dewarefuneralhome.com
