Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Revere, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Imbruglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank E. Imbruglia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank E. Imbruglia Notice
88, of Boston's North End, formerly of Boston's West End, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Lucy (Zappia) Imbruglia. Loving father of Theresa Antonino and her husband Paul, Marianne Sullivan, Janet Vaccari and her husband John, Michael Imbruglia and his wife Kim and the late Frank Imbruglia. Adored grandfather of Deana, Brian, John, Frankie, Janelle, Michael, Nicholas, Lucia, Frankie and Natalie. Cherished great-grandfather of 8. Caring brother of the late Ernie Imbruglia. Frank was a Korean War Army Veteran. Family and friends will honor Frank's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Friday, November 29th from 4PM to 8PM and again at 10AM Saturday morning before leaving in procession to St. Anthony Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 11AM. Committal Services are private. At the family's request please OMIT flowers. Donations in Frank's memory can be made to the by visit . For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com

Vazza Funeral Home

REVERE 1-800-252-1127



View the online memorial for Frank E., IMBRUGLIA
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -