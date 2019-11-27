|
88, of Boston's North End, formerly of Boston's West End, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Lucy (Zappia) Imbruglia. Loving father of Theresa Antonino and her husband Paul, Marianne Sullivan, Janet Vaccari and her husband John, Michael Imbruglia and his wife Kim and the late Frank Imbruglia. Adored grandfather of Deana, Brian, John, Frankie, Janelle, Michael, Nicholas, Lucia, Frankie and Natalie. Cherished great-grandfather of 8. Caring brother of the late Ernie Imbruglia. Frank was a Korean War Army Veteran. Family and friends will honor Frank's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Friday, November 29th from 4PM to 8PM and again at 10AM Saturday morning before leaving in procession to St. Anthony Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 11AM. Committal Services are private. At the family's request please OMIT flowers. Donations in Frank's memory can be made to the by visit . For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com
