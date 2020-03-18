|
passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, in his family home at the age of 79. Frank was born and raised in Jamaica Plain and finished his education nearby at Boston College. He then served in the navy on the USS Yosemite, during the Vietnam War. Frank went on to spend his career working as an accountant for the construction company Barr & Barr.
Family was everything to Frank. He grew up working in his father's restaurant, Atlantic Lunch, and as an adult, he remained at home in order to care for his family. In his younger days, he enjoyed hiking, running, and traveling to Portugal, where his father was from. In his later years, he and his sister, Mary, loved to travel around New England and New York, going to operas and sightseeing. He found great comfort in his Stroke Support Group and the people he met there. Though he never had kids of his own, he was a devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was there for all of their big life events, from christenings to weddings, and all the in-between times, never missing a holiday or birthday dinner. He traveled every weekend to watch all their sporting events, from grade school through college, carrying on the tradition with his great-nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Josephine, and his younger brother, Robert. He is survived by his sister, Mary; his sister-in-law, Ruth; his nephews, Erik (Diane), Matthew (Megan), and Luke (Kaitlyn); his nieces, Susan and Linda (Jeff); and his great-nephews and niece, Henry, Frank, and Alexandra. He will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held at a later date this year. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Jamaica Plain Fire Department for their Heavy Chore Program.
Arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, Jamaica Plain
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 18, 2020