Frank McEnroy

Frank McEnroy Notice
passed away on June 21, 2019, at the age of 50.

Originally from Framingham, MA, Frank moved to Cape Cod in the mid 1980's. He lived the majority of his life in South Yarmouth, MA but most recently resided in Harwich, MA.

Frank also lived in Maine and Florida for a few years. He mostly freelanced as a painter and a handy-man.

He is survived by his daughter, Taylor Arslankara, his father Charles McEnroy, his brother Charles McEnroy, and his nieces, Jennifer Mourhess and Marissa Campbell.

A celebration of Frank's life will be held at 10 Lan Rd, Sandwich, MA on Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 3-7 PM.



View the online memorial for Frank McEnroy
Published in Boston Herald on June 29, 2019
