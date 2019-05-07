|
|
Of High Point, NC, formerly of Saugus, Age 86, May 2nd. Husband of the late Priscilla (Mitchell) Ludwig. Beloved father of Frank Ludwig Jr. of Peabody, Kathy Trainor & her husband John of Atkinson,NH, Marcia Nichols & her husband Philip of High Point,NC. Dear brother of Barbara Merrithew & Marjorie Taatjes of Saugus, and the late Algin, Charles, Wilbert, John, James, Samuel & Herbert Ludwig. Also survived by 11 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on_Friday 11- Noon followed by a funeral service at Noon in the funeral home. Interment Riverside Cemetery Saugus. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-r-ludwig-sr
Published in Boston Herald on May 7, 2019