Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Frank R. Ludwig Sr.

Frank R. Ludwig Sr.
Of High Point, NC, formerly of Saugus, Age 86, May 2nd. Husband of the late Priscilla (Mitchell) Ludwig. Beloved father of Frank Ludwig Jr. of Peabody, Kathy Trainor & her husband John of Atkinson,NH, Marcia Nichols & her husband Philip of High Point,NC. Dear brother of Barbara Merrithew & Marjorie Taatjes of Saugus, and the late Algin, Charles, Wilbert, John, James, Samuel & Herbert Ludwig. Also survived by 11 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on_Friday 11- Noon followed by a funeral service at Noon in the funeral home. Interment Riverside Cemetery Saugus. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-r-ludwig-sr
Published in Boston Herald on May 7, 2019
