of Belmont, passed away on June 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Wanda M. (Mickiewicz) Zola. Loving father of Frank V. Zola of Belmont and the late Charlotte "Dee" Zola. Cherished grandfather of Arianna, Melissa and Noelle. All services will be private. Late US Navy veteran of WWII. For online condolences, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com
Published in Boston Herald on June 16, 2019