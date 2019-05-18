Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank VERDONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank VERDONE


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Frank VERDONE Notice
of Walpole, May 15, 2019, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Winifred N. (Curtis) Verdone. Loving father of Arthur Verdone and his fianc? Sherry Murray of Whitinsville, Linda Sanchez and her husband Felix of Berkley, Frank Verdone and his wife Robin of Attleborough, Patricia Catlow and her husband Pieter of Stamford, CT, Paul Verdone of Franklin. Cherished grandfather of Jason, Matthew, Meaghan, Kelly, Paul Jr., Nathaniel and Zackery and Great-grandfather of Trevor, Corey and Natanya. Brother of the late Sandra DiMarino and Andrianna Evangelista. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Frank’s Life Celebration on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole MA. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at . http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-verdone
Published in Boston Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now