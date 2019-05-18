|
of Walpole, May 15, 2019, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Winifred N. (Curtis) Verdone. Loving father of Arthur Verdone and his fianc? Sherry Murray of Whitinsville, Linda Sanchez and her husband Felix of Berkley, Frank Verdone and his wife Robin of Attleborough, Patricia Catlow and her husband Pieter of Stamford, CT, Paul Verdone of Franklin. Cherished grandfather of Jason, Matthew, Meaghan, Kelly, Paul Jr., Nathaniel and Zackery and Great-grandfather of Trevor, Corey and Natanya. Brother of the late Sandra DiMarino and Andrianna Evangelista. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Frank’s Life Celebration on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole MA. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at . http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-verdone
Published in Boston Herald on May 18, 2019