Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles Lawn Cemetery
Reading, MA
Fred H. Comeau


1934 - 2019
Fred H. Comeau Notice
of Nashua, NH passed away on Saturday August 31, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Mary Comeau (Newhouse). Devoted father of Lorna Tilton and her husband Paul of Nashua NH and the late Marjorie Valentine and her surviving husband Al of Chelmsford. Cherished grandfather of Melanie Valentine of Chelmsford. Loving great-grandfather of Chase Tilton. Dear brother Cathy St. John of Raymond, NH, the late Jeanette, Norman, Helen and Edward. Adored son of the late Fidele and Edith Comeau. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at the Charles Lawn Cemetery in Reading, MA on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Please OMIT flowers, in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Perkins school for the blind at 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472 and the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, North Hampton, MA 01061.



Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
