84, of Stoneham, beloved husband of Miriam (Juda) Buda, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born in Boston, he is the son of the late Carl and Julia (Croati) Buda.
Fred grew up in Fall River and attended Boston University. He is a veteran, having served in the United States Navy. Fred was a talented musician. He was a percussionist for the Boston Pops for 36 years, played the Tiampi for the Boston Ballet, percussion for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, played at venues such as the Wang Center, Schubert Theater, Tanglewood and the Wilbert Theater, along with playing with many famous musicians.
Fred enjoyed vacationing in North Waterboro, Maine. He also loved fishing and jogging. His greatest joy came from his loving family. He was extremely proud of both of his sons; David who is also a talented musician and Eli who is a pilot. Fred was also a dearly devoted grandfather to his three grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Miriam (Juda) Buda, he is the Devoted father of Eli Buda and his wife Kim and David Buda. Cherished grandfather of Ava, Sophie and Henry. Loving brother of late Clara (Buda) McDonald. He is the loving uncle of Steve McDonald and his wife Patty and great uncle of Carl and Brent.
Services to be held privately.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 15, 2019