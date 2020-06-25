Frederick D. Long
of Beverly Hills, FL, a proud son of South Boston passed away on June 22, 2020. Mr. Long attended Gate of Heaven High School and received a BA from Boston University in Communications. Ever the entrepreneur, he owned several businesses, his last being Compact Beverage Service. He also taught the Dale Carnegie Sales course. He served in the Army during WWII and the Naval Reserves. A devout Catholic, he served on the board of the Catholic Action League, was an active member of MCFL South Boston-Hyde Park Group, the Knights of Columbus, was a member of the Latin Mass Community and taught CCD for 34 years. Predeceased by his parents Frederick D Long Sr. and Theresa (Oram) and siblings David, Augustus, Theresa, William, Joseph, Richard and Robert. Survived by his brother Edward. Beloved husband of the late Jean F. Long for 39 years and his current wife of 22 years Susan (Hurld) Long. Devoted father of David(Barbara), Stephen(Elaine), Dianne(George), Timothy(Sheila), Susan(Jeff), Daniel (Marylynn), Mary(Russ), Christopher(Ann), Sean(Annemarie). Stepfather of William, Michelle, Todd (Melissa) and the late Meghan Gallagher. Papa to 32 and Great Papa to 37 including late grandson Timothy, and great granddaughter Cassidy. Also survived by his cousins Jean, Patsy, Barbara and the late Mae, and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Funeral Mass in Cathedral of the Holy Cross 1400 Washington Street Boston on Saturday June 27th at 10am. Visiting starting in the church at 9am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne on Monday June 29th at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers in memory of Mr. Long donations may be made to The Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary PO Box 1000 Still River, MA 01467.

O'Brien Funeral Home

South Boston

View the online memorial for Frederick D. Long


Published in Boston Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
O'Brien Funeral Home
