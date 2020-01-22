Boston Herald Notices
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:45 PM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
Frederick J. Seeley Notice
of Quincy formerly of South Boston passed at his home on January 19, 2020. Beloved companion of Beverly Zingg. Father of Sandra, Patty, Barbara and David. Brother of Jacqueline, Jean and Carol as well as the late Helen, George, Robert, Buddy and Gerald. Lovingly survived by Robert, Andrea and Jackie as well as his numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street in South Boston on Thursday, January 23rd from 12 PM – 2 PM with a prayer service at 1:45 PM. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Neponset.



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
