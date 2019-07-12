Boston Herald Notices
|
Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-1177
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
59 Nichols Street
Chelsea, MA
Frederick M. "Freddy" Masucci

Frederick M. "Freddy" Masucci
Of Chelsea, formerly of the West End of Boston, July 9th. For 49 years, the devoted husband of Diane C. (Lancia). Beloved father of Chelsea Fire Department Deputy Chief and Vice President of Firefighters Local 937 Michael F. Masucci of Reading and Marc A. Masucci of Kelley Wholesale Florist and his wife Maria of Chelsea. Brother of Joanne Limone of Stoneham and Patricia Gravallese of Lynnfield. Cherished grandfather of Domenic M. Masucci and Anthony J. Masucci. Also loving survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, CHELSEA on Monday, July 15th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols Street, Chelsea at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Smith Funeral Home on Sunday from 3-7 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. 45 year dedicated union printer for the Boston Herald. Former owner of Hillside Press, member of the Winnissimett Club, the West End Club and the Pressmens Local.

Smith Funeral Home

617-889-1177

www.smithfuneralhomes.com



Published in Boston Herald from July 12 to July 14, 2019
