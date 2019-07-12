|
Of Chelsea, formerly of the West End of Boston, July 9th. For 49 years, the devoted husband of Diane C. (Lancia). Beloved father of Chelsea Fire Department Deputy Chief and Vice President of Firefighters Local 937 Michael F. Masucci of Reading and Marc A. Masucci of Kelley Wholesale Florist and his wife Maria of Chelsea. Brother of Joanne Limone of Stoneham and Patricia Gravallese of Lynnfield. Cherished grandfather of Domenic M. Masucci and Anthony J. Masucci. Also loving survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, CHELSEA on Monday, July 15th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols Street, Chelsea at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Smith Funeral Home on Sunday from 3-7 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. 45 year dedicated union printer for the Boston Herald. Former owner of Hillside Press, member of the Winnissimett Club, the West End Club and the Pressmens Local.
