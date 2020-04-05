|
|
on Thursday, April 2, 2020, age 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.
Fred was born on January 15, 1939, in Quincy, MA.
He was a member of the United States Army as well as the United States Marine Corp. For eight years, Fred resided in Alaska, and worked on the Alaskan Pipeline. As a 50+ year member of the Local 537, Fred will be missed by many.
Beyond being an avid golfer and fisherman, Fred's passions were his family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Frederick, mother, Gertrude, wife Barbara, and grandson Kevin. He leaves behind his sisters Claire Cowe, and husband, Melvin, of Pembroke, MA, Maureen Leary, and husband Jack, of Easton, MA, brother, Kevin Cook and wife, Lois, of Sebastian, FL, his children, Kerri J. Cook McPate and Eric, of Anaheim Hills, CA, Kellie Cook Urquhart and husband Thomas, of Orlando, FL, Christopher J. Brennan and wife, Heather, of Halifax, MA, Scott M. Brennan and wife, Wendy, of Easton, MA, Tracey M. Brennan, of Weymouth, MA, John Spring of Weymouth, MA, Kelly Boyd of Weymouth, MA, and significant other, Ellen Ryan, of Sebastian, FL, along with his many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Frederick W., Cook
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 5, 2020