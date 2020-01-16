Boston Herald Notices
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frederick W. LaMarche

Frederick W. LaMarche Notice
of Allston, January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary A. (Goodrich) LaMarche. Devoted father of Elizabeth Shaw, Robert LaMarche, Eric LaMarche, Brenda Campbell, Freddy LaMarche, Danny LaMarche, Thomas LaMarche, Michael LaMarche, Freddie Llewsllyn, Patrick Starr, Jennifer McDonald and David Starr. Brother of the late John LaMarche. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON on Thursday January 16th from 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Fred may be made to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
