LANE Frieda W. (Wurzer), of Walpole, February 6, 2019, age 89. Beloved wife of Raymond E. Lane. Loving mother of Ingrid Lane of Tampa Bay, Florida. Sister of Elizabeth, Anna, and Hedwick. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Frieda’s Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted at the request of Frieda’s family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Council 1319 Building Association, Knights of Columbus, 137 Stone Street, Walpole, MA 02081. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 10, 2019