Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
10 Diamond Street
Walpole, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frieda Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frieda W. Lane

Notice Condolences Flowers

Frieda W. Lane Notice
LANE Frieda W. (Wurzer), of Walpole, February 6, 2019, age 89. Beloved wife of Raymond E. Lane. Loving mother of Ingrid Lane of Tampa Bay, Florida. Sister of Elizabeth, Anna, and Hedwick. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Frieda’s Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted at the request of Frieda’s family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Council 1319 Building Association, Knights of Columbus, 137 Stone Street, Walpole, MA 02081. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now