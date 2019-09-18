Boston Herald Notices
|
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Aldersgate United Methodist Church
235 Park St.
North Reading, MA
View Map
Gail I. (Fudge) Nelson


1942 - 2019
Gail I. (Fudge) Nelson Notice
Of Nashua, NH, formerly of North Reading and Lynnfield, September 14, 2019, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Allan R. Nelson. Loving mother of Russell W. Nelson and his fiancé Pamela Lee of Nashua, NH and Craig R. Nelson and his wife Ivy of Revere; grandmother of Theo and Sarah Nelson; sister in-law of Janice A. Nelson and Norma L. Jones and her husband James; aunt of Jimmy Jones and the late Jason Jones, all of Peabody.

Funeral service on Friday, September 20 at Noon at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 235 Park St., North Reading. Visitation on Thursday, September 19 from 7 to 9 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Peabody. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the MSPCA, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.

Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
