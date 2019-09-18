|
|
Of Nashua, NH, formerly of North Reading and Lynnfield, September 14, 2019, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Allan R. Nelson. Loving mother of Russell W. Nelson and his fiancé Pamela Lee of Nashua, NH and Craig R. Nelson and his wife Ivy of Revere; grandmother of Theo and Sarah Nelson; sister in-law of Janice A. Nelson and Norma L. Jones and her husband James; aunt of Jimmy Jones and the late Jason Jones, all of Peabody.
Funeral service on Friday, September 20 at Noon at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 235 Park St., North Reading. Visitation on Thursday, September 19 from 7 to 9 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Peabody. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the MSPCA, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.
CROSWELL FUNERAL HOME
North Reading (978) 664-3031
www.croswellfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Gail I., NELSON (Fudge)
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 18, 2019