Garry Rice
Garry H. Rice


1946 - 2020
Garry H. Rice Notice
of Melrose, formerly of Revere and Chelsea, April 8, 2020 at age 73. Husband of the late Susan J. (Rollins) Rice. Devoted father of Michelle Gregory and her husband Vincent of Revere, Colby H. Rice and his wife Stephanie of Methuen. Also lovingly survived by 2 grandchildren, Amanda and Brianna Gregory of Revere. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, Garry's Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea.



Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
