Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Randolph Elks
21 School Street
Randolph, MA
Gary F. Johansen
of Whitman, formerly of Parsonsfield, ME, passed away August 9, 2019 after a lengthy illness at the age of 73. Gary lived a simple life and enjoyed spending time with his family & friends and had the ultimate gift of gab. He was retired from Teamsters Local 259 and spent many years as a truck driver for Burke Distributor & The Boston Herald. Beloved husband of the late Mary F. (Hurney). Loving father to Bonnie Johansen of Whitman, Michael & Robin Bleheen of Holbrook, Shaun Bleheen & fiancé Samantha Sumner of East Bridgewater, and the late Mark Bleheen. Loving "Papa" to Michael, Bobby, Mackenzie, Paisley, Brendan, and Aidan. Predeceased by his loving parents Fred & Esther (Andersen) Johansen and brothers Glen and Dana Johansen. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at the Randolph Elks, 21 School Street, Randolph MA on Sunday, August 25th 12-2pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Gary's memory to New England Sinai Hospital, 150 York Street, Stoughton MA.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
