Charrette of Braintree, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born and raised in Harbour Grace, Newfoundland, Canada, where she met her late husband Paul who was stationed in Newfoundland for the U.S. Navy. They settled in Braintree by way of Maine for a time where much of Paul's family lived and then to Dorchester, MA. Over that time, they raised nine children. Gen had a passion for knitting and would make sure everyone had a handmade Irish sweater or blanket, made with love. She was most happy just being surrounded by her loving family. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Gen will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Genevieve was the wife of the late Paul Charrette, Sr. Loving mother of Frances Kelley of Leominister, Theresa Landrigan of Quincy, Barbara Greene of Medford, Margaret O'Hare of Barre, Rosemary Regal of Braintree, Christina Curran of Plymouth, Paul Charrette, Jr of Braintree, James Charrette of Somerset and William Charrette of Scituate. Devoted sister of Graham Holloway, Mary Peddle, Madeline Holloway (All Deceased), Lorraine Hibbs, Francis Holloway, James Holloway all of Harbour Grace, NL, Canada and Rita Rinehart of Wellton, AZ. Also survived by 20 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 31st, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree on Tuesday September 1st with a burial to follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
. View the online memorial for Genevieve "Gen" (Holloway) CHARRETTE