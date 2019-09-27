|
59, of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of Catherine (Megna) Lochiatto and the late Anthony Lochiatto. Beloved wife of Mark Riley. Loving mother of Derek, Anthony and Catherine Riley. Caring sister of Deborah and Sandra Lochiatto. Family and friends will honor Genevieve's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Monday, September 30th from 4PM to 8PM and again at 8:30AM on Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to Blessed Sacrament Church in Saugus for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Interment is private. At the family's request PLEASE OMIT flowers. Donations may be made in Genevieve's memory to the by visiting . For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 27, 2019