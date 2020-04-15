Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Resources
More Obituaries for George Capano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George F. Capano III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George F. Capano III Notice
Of Andover. Son of George Jr. and Madeline (Zizza) Capano of Andover. Brother of Anthony M. and his wife Jennifer of FL, Christian Tavares and her husband David of Andover, Christopher P. of Andover, Madelyn Curry and her husband Douglas of Andover, Michael J. and his wife Erin of Andover and Richard A. and his wife Sarah of NH. George is also survived by several nephews, niece and extended family. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions all services at the moment are privately held. Future services to include family and friends will be planned in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to Greater New England Muscular Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements under the direction of Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com



View the online memorial for George F. Capano III
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cota Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -