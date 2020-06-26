George Francis O'Hara Jr.
94, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

George was born on November 13th, 1925 in Boston, Massachusetts to George O'Hara and Ruth (Bean) O'Hara. George was the second oldest of 9 children. He met and married Diane Spraker. They have been married for 63 years and had 7 children together.

George served in the Army Air Corps during World War II as a tail gunner on a B-29 bomber, flying 13 missions over Japan. After the service, George attended Wentworth University in Boston. He worked at Sandia Corporation as a mechanical engineer in New Mexico. Then, worked at Raytheon Corporation for 30 years, retiring in 1989.

George is survived by his wife Diane, his daughters; Terry (Ted) O'Hara Reagle, Janet (Mike) O'Hara, Mary (Jim) MacKenzie, Ruth (Kevin) Lyons, his sons; George (Kerry) O'Hara and John (Valerie)O'Hara and Nancy O'Hara Schnelli (daughter-in-law). He leaves 14 grandchildren: Michael, Steven, Cameron, Bill, Liam, John, Elyse, Patrick, Anna, Katherine, Sean, Francis, Elia and Abby. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Tom and Joe O'Hara and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Bill, his brothers; Bill, Eddie, Dave, Dick, John and sister Anne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Augustine Church, 2 Eastnor Road in Newport.

Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for George Francis O'Hara Jr.

Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kimberly Doherty
June 25, 2020
George and the O'Hara family, we are so sorry to hear about your dad. Michael and I were talking about our trips up north with you and your dad's famous home made pizza. Great memories. What a wonderful man and a wonderful family. Lots of love and prayers to all.
Dawn, Michael, Brendan and Harrison Smith
Friend
June 23, 2020
Loved this man! Prayers to my family as they remember his life and love.
- Ryan
Ryan A OHara
Family
June 23, 2020
To Ruth and the O'Hara Family, Our thought and prayers are with you.
Patrick D. Nemons
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Terry, So sorry for the loss of your Dad. Jenny
JENNY W COLLIER
Friend
June 23, 2020
Dan and I are so sorry for the loss of your husband, father, and Grandfather . I only met him a couple of times, but what a sweet and remarkable man he was.
Prayers for your family.
Love Dan & Kim Bump
Kim Bump
Friend
June 23, 2020
OHara family. You are in my prayers. Sorry for your loss. RIP Mr. OHara.
Steve Hyder
Friend
